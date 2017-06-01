Learning hands-only CPR

Everyone can save a life.

That's the message of a new campaign encouraging everyone to learn hands-only CPR. There are three simple steps.

Ashley Newman is a young, healthy dancer, but during rehearsal last year she was in cardiac arrest.

"i was putting my things away and that's the last memory i have and i woke up in the hospital," said Newman.

The 32-year-old's heart began beating irregularly triggered by exercise.

"You were not moving, not breathing, not talking and your face had gone completely purple," said Chase Brock, dance instructor.

Her dance instructor called 9-1-1, while two others started hands-only CPR.

"Hands only CPR is the standard now. You dont have to do mouth-to-mouth," said Dr. Holly Anderson, New York-Presbyterian.

New York-Presbyterian is launching a new hands-only CPR campaign this week to show people it only takes one minute to learn the three life-saving steps.

Step 1. Check.. if you don't see any breathing or movement.

Step 2. Call 911 immediately

Step 3. Compress

Andersen says without CPR, 92-percent of people die before making it to the hospital.

"Many people are dying of this because communities don't react, we want to empower people to know what to do, how to respond," said Anderson.

Newman was diagnosed with a heart problem so she now has a defibrillator.

"It's a nice reminder that my heart is actually still doing this and not doing this," said Newman.

And one year later, she is back to dancing.

"It was a really special moment because i didn't think i would ever dance again," said Newman.