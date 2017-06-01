Skiing in June at Killington Mountain

It's June and swimming and biking, not skiing come to mind, unless you're at Killington where die-hard skiers and riders are getting one last shot at winter.

At the top of Killington Mountain, chairlifts are bustling with skiers and riders taking their final runs of the season.

But don't let this green back drop fool you. Killington's most famous trail 'Superstar' is covered with a thick layer of snow.

"For the last day, June 1...you can't beat it. It's all snow and nice skiing. A little bumpy here and there, some rocks showing but it's June 1," said Art Nadeau, Maine.

It's the mountain's only trail open and over 500 people from all over New England and Canada came to check it out.

Tickets were free partly because people had to hike down to the snow from the lift.

"Typical spring conditions. The snow is wet and soft and it's piling up with bumps because there is a lot of good skiers here today," said Ronnie Sassi, Massachusetts.

"Our mountain ops team did a great job piecing it all together," said Rob Megnim , Killington Mountain.

Mountain officials say it's the first time in 15 years they were able to open in June.

Efforts to do so started back in October when Killington prepared the trail for the World Cup. That snow combined with over 250 inches of snow fall and additional snow making in March made it possible to preserve enough powder to open Thursday.

"It was a major commitment to make and we got there," said Megnim.

Temperature at the base remained in the 60s throughout the day with some passing rain showers.

"What would it be like skiing in summer and then there you have your answer," said Anthony, Benoit, Quebec.

Skiers, riders and mountain staff are calling it a great end to a long, successful season.