Thursday H.S. playoff highlights & scores

High School State Tournament Scores for Thursday 6-1
Softball
Division 1 playdowns
#2 Mount Anthony 8
#15 Spaulding 0
#5 Middlebury 19
#12 U-32 4 (5)
#6 South Burlington 3
#11 Rutland 1
Division 2 playdowns
#6 Otter Valley 5
#11 Hartford 4
#8 Springfield 13
#9 Mill River 3
#5 BFA-Fairfax 24
#12 Lamoille 1
Division 4 quarterfinals
#1 West Rutland 24
#8 Proctor 3
#4 Blue Mountain 1
#5 Black River 2
#2 Danville 22
#7 South Royalton 4
#3 Whitchester 6
#6 Twinfield 1
Baseball
Division 1 playdowns
#8 BFA-St. Albans 5
#9 Colchester 0
#12 Brattleboro 3
#5 Mount Mansfield 0
#6 Burlington 2
#11 South Burlington 0
#4 Hartford 4
#13 Rice 0
#3 Champlain Valley 4
#14 Mount Anthony 3
Division 2 playdowns
#6 Bellows Falls 7
#11 Woodstock 0
#8 Fair Haven 11
#9 Missisquoi 2
#1 Lamoille 9
#16 Mill River 0
#5 Mount Abraham 6
#12 Lyndon 5
#3 Otter Valley 6
#14 Milton 3
Division 3 playdowns
#15 Richford 4
#2 Windsor 3
#7 Montpelier 4
#10 Oxbow 1
#3 Randolph 15
#14 Hazen 0
#5 Peoples 5
#12 Williamstown 3
#8 Thetford 6
#9 Twin Valley 4
#6 Rivendell 10
#11 Leland & Gray 1
Division 4 playdowns
#6 Arlington 18
#11 Twinfield 5
Division 4 quarterfinal
#4 Long Trail 6
#5 Black River 5
Girls Lacrosse
Division 2 playdowns
#6 St. Johnsbury 20
#11 Vergennes 10
#8 Hartford 11
#9 Woodstock 10
Division 2 quarterfinals
#5 Colchester 16
#4 Chelsea 15 (OT)
#2 Stowe 11
#7 Lamoille 4
Boys Lacrosse
Division 1 playdowns
#9 Rutland 10
#8 Mount Anthony 2
Division 1 quarterfinals
#4 Burr and Burton 18
#5 Rice 4
Division 3 quarterfinals
#2 Stratton 14
#3 Montpelier 9
#5 Otter Valley 11
#4 Mount Abraham 10
Girls Tennis
Division 1 playdowns
#1 Champlain Valley 7
#16 Rice 0
#6 Burlington 6
#11 St. Johnsbury 1
Division 1 quarterfinals
#2 Mount Anthony 4
#10 Essex 3
Division 2 quarterfinals
#3 Montpelier 7
#6 Otter Valley 0
#8 Lake Region 0
#1 Woodstock 7
#4 Harwood 7
#5 Bellows Falls 0
Boys Tennis
Playdowns
#1 South Burlington 7
#16 Mount Anthony 0
#10 Burlington 6
#7 Harwood 1
#5 Brattleboro 4
#12 U-32 3
#4 Champlain Valley 7
#13 Woodstock 0
#9 Stowe 7
#8 Middlebury 0
#6 Essex 5
#11 St. Johnsbury 2
