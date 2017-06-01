Quantcast

Thursday H.S. playoff highlights & scores

High School State Tournament Scores for Thursday 6-1

Softball

Division 1 playdowns

#2 Mount Anthony 8
#15 Spaulding 0

#5 Middlebury 19
#12 U-32 4 (5)

#6 South Burlington 3
#11 Rutland 1

Division 2 playdowns

#6 Otter Valley 5
#11 Hartford 4

#8 Springfield 13
#9 Mill River 3

#5 BFA-Fairfax 24
#12 Lamoille 1

Division 4 quarterfinals

#1 West Rutland 24
#8 Proctor 3

#4 Blue Mountain 1
#5 Black River 2

#2 Danville 22
#7 South Royalton 4

#3 Whitchester 6
#6 Twinfield 1

Baseball

Division 1 playdowns

#8 BFA-St. Albans 5
#9 Colchester 0

#12 Brattleboro 3
#5 Mount Mansfield 0

#6 Burlington 2
#11 South Burlington 0

#4 Hartford 4
#13 Rice 0

#3 Champlain Valley 4
#14 Mount Anthony 3

Division 2 playdowns

#6 Bellows Falls 7
#11 Woodstock 0

#8 Fair Haven 11
#9 Missisquoi 2

#1 Lamoille 9
#16 Mill River 0

#5 Mount Abraham 6
#12 Lyndon 5

#3 Otter Valley 6
#14 Milton 3

Division 3 playdowns

#15 Richford 4
#2 Windsor 3

#7 Montpelier 4
#10 Oxbow 1

#3 Randolph 15
#14 Hazen 0

#5 Peoples 5
#12 Williamstown 3

#8 Thetford 6
#9 Twin Valley 4

#6 Rivendell 10
#11 Leland & Gray 1

Division 4 playdowns

#6 Arlington 18
#11 Twinfield 5

Division 4 quarterfinal

#4 Long Trail 6
#5 Black River 5

Girls Lacrosse 

Division 2 playdowns

#6 St. Johnsbury 20
#11 Vergennes 10

#8 Hartford 11
#9 Woodstock 10

Division 2 quarterfinals

#5 Colchester 16
#4 Chelsea 15 (OT)

#2 Stowe 11
#7 Lamoille 4

Boys Lacrosse

Division 1 playdowns

#9 Rutland 10
#8 Mount Anthony 2

Division 1 quarterfinals

#4 Burr and Burton 18
#5 Rice 4

Division 3 quarterfinals

#2 Stratton 14
#3 Montpelier 9

#5 Otter Valley 11
#4 Mount Abraham 10

Girls Tennis

Division 1 playdowns

#1 Champlain Valley 7
#16 Rice 0

#6 Burlington 6
#11 St. Johnsbury 1

Division 1 quarterfinals

#2 Mount Anthony 4
#10 Essex 3

Division 2 quarterfinals

#3 Montpelier 7
#6 Otter Valley 0

#8 Lake Region 0
#1 Woodstock 7 

#4 Harwood 7
#5 Bellows Falls 0

Boys Tennis

Playdowns

#1 South Burlington 7
#16 Mount Anthony 0

#10 Burlington 6
#7 Harwood 1

#5 Brattleboro 4
#12 U-32 3

#4 Champlain Valley 7
#13 Woodstock 0

#9 Stowe 7
#8 Middlebury 0

#6 Essex 5
#11 St. Johnsbury 2

