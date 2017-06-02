Lost class ring found; owner searching for mysterious 'Jackie'

It all started with a message sent to Channel 3 from Darlene Avery on Facebook.

She wrote, I am asking for your help if anyone at channel 3 knows what I can do to find a owner to a class ring from oxbow high school class of 2000 only name on ring is Jackie.

Channel 3 decided to help.

"I was getting ready to pull the cardboard paper out of the bottom and here falls out this class ring and I'm like, Oh My God," says Avery, Barre.

Avery was going through a box of stuff she bought at a yard sale.

"I paid three dollars for the boxes," says Avery.

"So, you paid three dollars and wound up with a class ring?" asks Alex Hirsch, Channel 3 reporter.

Avery doesn't remember where she got the box and has been unable to find the owner.

The only hint, the name 'Jackie' and the school and graduation year; Oxbow High School, Class of 2000

So, she reached out to Channel 3 for help.

Our first call, Oxbow High School.

"It was one of a kind!" says Dawn Burleson.

She's talking about Channel 3's phone call. Channel 3 ended up meeting Dawn Burleson in person. She's the Administrative Assistant at Oxbow High.

She says, she's never gotten a call quite like this one..

After explaining the situation to Dawn, she did some research.

It took her about 30 minutes of looking through old year books before she found a Jackie that matched the initials.

"Of course she has no picture," says Hirsch.

Dawn gave her call to see if it was hers. Here's what she said:

"This is a bizarre phone call. Might you have lost a class ring from Oxbow High School and she said, I did," says Burleson.

Channel 3 was hoping to get to meet Jackie in person, but she couldn't make it. We'll have to wait and see if it's really hers.

As for Darlene and class rings, how about this for a twist?

"I'm beginning to think I'm a magnet for them," says Avery.

Her daughter Marissa lost her 2010 Spaulding High School class ring.

Someone returned it to Darlene 6 years later.

Now she is hoping to pay it forward for the next person.

