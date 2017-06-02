Quantcast

Police find missing Salisbury camper - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police find missing Salisbury camper

Posted: Updated:
SALISBURY, Vt. -

Vermont State Police have found a missing camper.

Police say Mark Richards, 39, from Burlington got lost at Branbury State Park in Salisbury when he reportedly left the campsite at 3 p.m. and never came back.

Search and rescue crews found him safely Friday morning.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.