Williston police search for Gardener's Supply thieves

Surveillance Photo Surveillance Photo
WILLISTON, Vt. -

The Williston Police Department is looking for your help identifying two men they say stole from the Gardener's Supply this week in Williston.

It happened on Tuesday and again on Wednesday. Police say the duo took over a thousand bucks in merchandise.

If you have any information, contact Williston police.

