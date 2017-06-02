Hinesburg Road construction delayed

If you live near Hinesburg Road in South Burlington you won’t have to worry about construction as soon as we thought.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation was originally supposed to begin culvert placement on Hinesburg Road on Monday, but officials that is no longer the case.

Construction will now begin mid-to-late June. A definite date has not been determined.

The construction will last through August and drivers will need to drive an extra two miles on a detour from Williston Road to Kennedy Drive

Officials tell us that through traffic will be allowed in the residential area.

