New boutique hotel opens up in downtown St. Albans

It's also a big day in downtown St. Albans and a sign of major progress revitalizing the once dying downtown.

A new boutique hotel opened Friday.

WCAX talked with the man leading the downtown revitalization effort last fall.

He says the $11 million Hampton Inn Hotel is part of the secret sauce of St. Albans.

The city bought the land, cleaned it up and offered it to a developer for free.

"Not many cities in Vermont do this, but nationally city's do this all the time. It's all about partnerships. The city doing what it does well, the private community doing what it does well, the community doing what it does well and it all comes together and you can change the fate of a community," said Dominic Cloud, St. Albans city manager.

The new hotel was built by PeakCM Construction, that's a company that also worked on the new Burke Mountain Hotel and got caught in a federal investigation of developers there.