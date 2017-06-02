Lawyer pleads guilty to filing false tax returns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The U.S. attorney general's office says a Vermont attorney has pleaded guilty to filing false tax returns.

John Canney III, of Rutland, faces sentencing in September.

Canney was charged on May 15 with filing a false individual income tax return and a false corporate tax return, both for 2011. He pleaded guilty Thursday.

Prosecutors say rather than transferring money from clients to an operating account that would be subject to accounting oversight for tax purposes, Canney transferred the money to his personal bank account. They said he didn't provide records of those transactions.

