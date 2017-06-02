$200,000 budget shortfall troubles Vermont outreach team

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A homelessness outreach team in Vermont has shrunk, dealing with a $200,000 funding shortfall and the death of their founder earlier this year.

The two vacancies on the Burlington Street Outreach Team, left by the death of founder Matt Young and the departure of another team member, will remain empty as the team's partner nonprofit, the Howard Center, deals with a large budget shortfall.

Catherine Simonson, the Howard Center's Chief Client Services Officer, tells the Burlington Free Press the team will not have the same visibility downtown as they once previously had.

According to budget documents, the team operated at a near $150,000 loss last year. The Street Outreach Team was founded in 2000 through private and public partnership.

