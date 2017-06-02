Vt. battles NH in HGTV's Flea Market Flip competition

Have you ever lost a piece of jewelry that meant a lot to you? There is someone out there missing their class ring and someone who wants to get it back to them.
Channel 3's Alex Hirsch is on this yard sale mystery this morning!
Vermont State Police have found a missing camper.
The Williston Police Department is looking for your help identifying two men they say stole from the Gardener's Supply this week in Williston.
The U.S. attorney general's office says a Vermont attorney has pleaded guilty to filing false tax returns.
It's also a big day in downtown St. Albans and a sign of major progress revitalizing the once dying downtown.
It's a national television show that puts participants creativity to the test. And for the first time Vermonters are competing on HGTV's Flea Market Flip.
A homelessness outreach team in Vermont has shrunk, dealing with a $200,000 funding shortfall and the death of their founder earlier this year.
If you live near Hinesburg Road in South Burlington you won’t have to worry about construction as soon as we thought.
