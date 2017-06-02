Vt. battles NH in HGTV's Flea Market Flip competition

It's a national television show that puts participants creativity to the test. And for the first time Vermonters are competing on HGTV's Flea Market Flip.

We visited the couple at their furniture shop in Morrisville.

The Green Mountain pair was antiquing in Brimfield, Massachusetts when their work caught the eye of the show's producers

A Vermont couple is putting furniture flipping to the test.

"They give you the challenges and you've got to go," said Jonathan Mogor.

Mogor and Carol Lehmann are the first pair to compete on HGTV's Flea Market Flip.

"They give you $500, you have one hour to shop in an antique market to get pieces for your challenges," said Mogor.

"The build day was probably the most stressful," said Lehman.

The design show has contestants repurpose antiques for profit, which is what Mogor does in his business Rogue Artisans.



We went to check out the shop in Morrisville.

"It's a gallery of food and furniture," said Mogor.

Reporter Priscilla Liguori: What are people seeing on this wall?

Mogor: On this wall, right here, we have coat racks, with different designs. We've used antique, reclaimed door knobs from a lot of farm houses here in Vermont.

Mogor says he uses Vermont wood and stone to design and handcraft pieces back behind the gallery.

"Our woodstock, when we come in, we stock everything over there," said Mogor.

He says what makes his furniture different is its secret compartments. Mogor tells us the pieces are meant to protect valuables or even just keep items away from children.

"Open it up…secret... so you can store whatever you want in there," said Mogor.

In their episode, Mogor and Lehmann are up against a team from New Hampshire. They shared some of the furniture show smack talk between the New England competitors.

"Hey maple syrup. What's up maple sugar," said Mogor.

"We tried to slip in Vermont as many times as we could," said Lehman.

"I think we did Vermont proud," said Mogor.

You don't have to wait too long to see if Vermont or New Hampshire takes the prize, Mogor and Lehmann's episode is set to air June 11.