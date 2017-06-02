Discover Jazz Festival kicks off in Burlington

The Discover Jazz Festival is kicking off in Burlington!

It's the 34th year of this celebration of music.

Organizers tell me they are expecting 70,000 people to come to check out music which most of it is free.

The first show is happening at Leunigs.

We talked to a member of the first band that's kicking off jazz fest and how they are excited to start the festival.

"It feels great, it feels a little early It's so great to play on the street and watch the world pass by while we are on the stage," said Art Dequasie, band member.

Heaters set up under tents will help keep the music playing even if the temperature drops.