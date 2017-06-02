Quantcast

St. Albans police search for burglary suspect

ST. ALBANS, Vt. -

St. Albans police need your help identifying a burglar.

Police say a man damaged one of the doors on the One Federal Restaurant Thursday and stole cash and checks.

They say he went in and went directly to where the cash was stored.

He's tall, white and slender. If you recognize him call police.

