Quantcast

Lawsuit challenging Burlington's housing policy moves forward - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Lawsuit challenging Burlington's housing policy moves forward

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A lawsuit challenging Burlington's housing policy will move forward.

The ACLU is suing on behalf of Joe Montagno saying he faced threats from neighbors and burglaries at his apartment and called police repeatedly.

The lawsuit alleges police began tracking those calls and classified him as a public nuisance.

Thursday a district court judge largely denied the city's motion to dismiss.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.