Court sides with towns over utilities in tax dispute

By HOLLY RAMER

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Supreme Court has ruled against two utilities seeking to reduce their property taxes in dozens of towns across the state.

Eversource and the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative sought tax abatements from a total of 64 towns in 2011 and 2012. The state Board of Tax and land Appeals rejected most of those requests, prompting an appeal to the state Supreme Court.

In a ruling released Friday, the court sided with the towns, though it said it was troubled by substantial differences in assessments by towns for property tax purposes, and assessments by the state for utility taxes. The court said such disputes could be avoided by adopting a uniform appraisal method, but that's a decision for the Legislature, not the courts.

