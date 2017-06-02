Vermont to join 'Climate Alliance' after US pulls out of Paris Accord

Vermont joins a coalition of states looking to follow through on an international climate agreement after the president pulls the U.S. out.

Nearly 200 countries are part of the the Paris Accord, each pledging to substantially clamp down on carbon emissions.

The president's decision to back out has created substantial backlash.

Now a group of about 10 states led by California, Washington and New York say they'll try to meet the carbon goals anyway.

Gov. Phil Scott announced his intent to have Vermont join the so-called Climate Alliance.

The goal of the 2015 Paris Accord is difficult to achieve but simple in concept, keep global average temperature from rising by more than 2.7 degrees over that of the pre-industrial world.

The average in 1880 was about 32 degrees, currently that average temperature is up to 33.8 degrees, leaving just less than a degree left in the cap.

Under the Paris deal, each of the nearly 200 countries set their own standard to meet by 2030.

The United States and China are critical to the deal as the pair account for about 40 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Unlike the precursor to the Paris Accord, the Kyoto Protocol, there's no enforcement or penalty for a country that misses its mark other than global shaming.

The United States committed to reducing its greenhouse gasses by 28 percent of its 2005 level by 2030. That's a reduction of almost 1.6 billion metric tons from 2014. In terms you can relate to, it's the carbon cost equivalent to 165 billion gallons of gasoline, 64 billion propane tanks, or all the heat and power needs of more than 133 million homes.

Expert analysis found that despite the global effort, the countries in the agreement are not on pace to keep temperatures below the 2.7 degree threshold.

The U.S. was making progress toward meeting its goal under the Obama administration, but even before announcing his intent to withdraw, President Donald Trump had already begun to rollback those efforts.

So what's the fallout?

Many observers worry that a U.S. exit from the agreement will lead other countries to do the same.