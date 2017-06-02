Vt. group tracks effects of 'deadbeat dams'

There are hundreds of dams around the state, many that no longer serve a purpose, like hydropower.

Now, there is a growing push by environmental groups and state leaders to better understand their effect.

The village of Swanton's lower dam on the Missisquoi River has been a source of pride in the community for over 200 years.

"People stop and watch over the bridge all the time. It's really part of Swanton. Our police department, their badges even have the dam on it," said Chris Leach, Village Trustee.

But it's also an example of what some have come to call deadbeat dams, dams that serve no purpose, but continue to block rivers.

The Nature Conservancy says there's hundreds of dams around the state that block fish habitat and that they'd like to get rid of.

The dam in Swanton is one of three they say block a total of over 100 miles of upstream habitat.

"Dams that aren't serving an important function, we might as well get rid of them. They're unnecessary and clogging up our rivers," said Rose Paul from the Nature Conservancy.

The Conservancy recently released a new Vermont Dam Screening Tool. It's an online assessment of the ecological impacts of dams to fish passage.

"Which fish are present in this particular river around this dam. If you took this dam out, how many miles of stream would be opened up that fish could then access," said Paul.

The Conservancy last year helped demolish an outdated dam in Randolph and state officials have encouraged un-needed dam removal, but there are few incentives, and it can be costly. An unsuccessful bill in the legislature would have required owners to take more responsibility through mandatory registration, and payment for inspections and repairs. But just like in Swanton, there is nothing forcing them to take them down.

Officials in Swanton say even if you got rid of the dam, the village's hydroelectric dam 7 miles upstream would still block the river. Hoping to justify the dam, they are working on a proposal to install hydropower.

"One of the rules are that if we develop hydro here we have to include fish passage. We want to have a marriage that we can have hydro, keep the dam but also have fish passage in the area," said Reg Beliveau, Swanton Village manager.

But fish ladders don't always work for species that don't jump.

While there may not be any quick answers for Swanton, Conservancy officials hope the new online tool helps people think about deadbeat dams, and the rivers they impact.