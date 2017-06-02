Fatal crash in Lyndon

An elderly woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 91 in Lyndon Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. in the southbound lane near Exit 24.

Police say the car went off the road, hit a rock and overturned.

Hugette Thompson, 80, died at the scene.

The driver was 85-year-old Richard Thompson of Lyndon.

Police say both of them were wearing seatbelts and police say while they don't know yet what caused the crash, they do not think speed or alcohol were factors.