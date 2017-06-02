Quantcast

Fatal crash in Lyndon - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Fatal crash in Lyndon

Posted: Updated:
Credit: Anthony Rodriguez Credit: Anthony Rodriguez
LYNDON, Vt. -

An elderly woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 91 in Lyndon Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. in the southbound lane near Exit 24.  

Police say the car went off the road, hit a rock and overturned.

Hugette Thompson, 80, died at the scene.

The driver was 85-year-old Richard Thompson of Lyndon.

Police say both of them were wearing seatbelts and police say while they don't know yet what caused the crash, they do not think speed or alcohol were factors.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.