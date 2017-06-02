Reports: Convicted child-killer worked with kids in Montreal

Was a convicted killer working with kids?

The Canadian Press say it happened at a private elementary school in Montreal.

Reports indicate that Karla Homolka has volunteered at Greaves Adventist Academy.

She was accused of raping and killing at least three people including two school girls and her sister along with her then-husband. She served just 12 years after pleading to manslaughter saying she was an unwilling accomplice.

She got out of jail in 2005. The school says Homolka supervised a field trip and brought her dog into a classroom to play with the students, but is no longer volunteering at the school.