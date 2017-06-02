Proposed livestock limits cause controversy in the North Country

A proposal to limit livestock in the Lake Placid area is ruffling feathers.

Chickens, peacocks and ornamental pheasants are just a few of the birds that Carl Gonyea raises at his home in North Elba.

"I've had birds most of my life. Birds are my life. It's the only think I have to do other than my garden," said Carl Gonyea, North Elba.

He raises chickens for meat and eggs, but the rest are just for his enjoyment.

Though a cock-a doodle-doo is music to Gonyea's ears, not everyone can appreciate it.

Town officials say they've received complaints over the years from people who live next to families with chickens and other farm animals.

"It causes odor problems, it causes noise problems, it causes rodent problems, fly problems, pest problems, especially in high density areas," said Roby Politi, North Elba.

Now the town of North Elba and the village of Lake Placid are considering amending their zoning codes to restrict people in residential areas from having farm animals although people like Gonyea would keep the birds they already have this would prevent them from ever getting more.

"It's wrong, it's wrong, people should be able to keep what they want, within the village of Lake Placid, maybe you have to limit it, like I could see limiting birds. But outside the village I can't see it, it's not right," said Gonyea.

The proposed amendment would allow people to have farm animals if they live in an area that is less populated in a zone classified as rural countryside.

"This isn't just a town thing, this is a town and village, this is a joint code. So it requires the approval of both the town board and the village board on all amendments to the zoning code," said Politi.

Before they can vote they have to have a public meeting to get input from residents they plan to do that in June.