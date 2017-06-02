Court rules in favor of alleged Vt. animal abuser

Quantcast

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

An alleged animal abuser is off the hook for hefty fines at least for now.

Friday the Supreme Court overturned a trial court's decision to charge Randall Sheperd $51,070.

The Richford man is accused of neglecting eight of his dogs, holding them in unsanitary, sometimes subzero conditions.

The Franklin County Human Society seized the dogs in February 2015 and cared for them for the next 415 days.

They put the bill for that care at $51,070. The court ordered Sheperd to pay it. But Sheperd said delays in the case drove up the cost of care.

The high court ruled the lower court didn't calculate reasonable costs. It ordered the trial court to reconsider.

