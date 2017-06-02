Breaking down the president's climate decision

President Trump is standing by his decision to pull the plug on a global climate agreement.

Thursday the president backed out of the pact that was endorsed by nearly 200 countries. The United States joins Syria and Nicaragua in opposition to the plan. Nicaragua backed out because it did not think the plan did enough to protect the environment. The president calls the move a win that puts America first. Reaction to his decision has been mixed.

Middlebury College Political Science Professor Emeritus Eric Davis broke down the president's decision.

