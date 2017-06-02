Quantcast

South Royalton boys, Green Mountain girls win D4 track titles

 Friday, June 2nd

 CHESTER, Vt. - The South Royalton boys and Green Mountain girls claimed claimed state titles at the Division Four track & field state meet Friday in Green Mountain Union in Chester.
 
 South Royalton rolled to victory by a large margin, with Northfield, Twin Valley and Richford far behind.

 Green Mountain edged Northfield by just a half a point, with Richford and Whitcomb following.

 There were strong individual efforts by the likes of SoRo's Connor Lambert, Riley Fenoff of Danville, Rivendell's Owen Pelletier, Riley Karl of Green Mountain and Richford's Jalyn Collins.

 Competition continues Saturday in Chester with the Division Three state meet.  The D-1 state meet is Saturday at Burlington.  Division Two competes at U-32. 
 

