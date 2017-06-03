Quantcast

Vermont Lake Monsters kick off season, GM joins WCAX live in-studio


BURLINGTON, Vt. -

The Vermont Lake Monsters box office opens at 10 a.m. Saturday!

This gives fans the chance to buy single-game tickets or multi-game packages in person or over the phone.

Regular ticket office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

It's closed on Saturday and Sunday during the season on non-home game days, but will be open starting at 10 a.m. on weekend days that the Lake Monsters are home.

People can always buy tickets off their website.

The season home opener is June 21 at 7:05 p.m.

They have several special ballgames planned this year, including "Hot Dog Heaven" and fireworks. 

Click here to head to The Vermont Lake Monster's website for more information.

