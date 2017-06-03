Man dies in water off coast of Grand Isle County

Quantcast

ALBURGH, Vt. -

A man died after going unresponsive in the water near Poor Farm Rd. in Alburgh Friday afternoon.

Rescue crews responded at about 1:30 p.m. 

According to police, the man was attempting to locate moorings to attach buoys.

He was wearing diving equipment when he went unresponsive, but police say he wasn't completely immersed in the water.

Police say people were watching the man and a witness swam out and brought him back to shore and gave him CPR until medical crews arrived.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy will be conducted.

