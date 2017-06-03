Quantcast

Local movie theater to offer sensory-friendly experience for kid - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Local movie theater to offer sensory-friendly experience for kids

Posted: Updated:

Essex Cinemas offered a special movie-theater experience Saturday at 10 a.m. for kids with sensory-sensitivity.

The light was left on, the sound was lowered and kids could move around during the movie.

Cullen Schill, the theater's general manager, says this could also be a great experience for younger children.

"This would provide an opportunity for people to come in and enjoy, enjoy the same movies and be able to share in that experience in a place that they are comfortable," said Schill.

Schill says they'll be playing different movies on June 17 and July 1.

He says if these three events are successful, he's thinking about expanding the program for an older crowd.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.