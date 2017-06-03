Local movie theater to offer sensory-friendly experience for kids

Essex Cinemas offered a special movie-theater experience Saturday at 10 a.m. for kids with sensory-sensitivity.

The light was left on, the sound was lowered and kids could move around during the movie.

Cullen Schill, the theater's general manager, says this could also be a great experience for younger children.

"This would provide an opportunity for people to come in and enjoy, enjoy the same movies and be able to share in that experience in a place that they are comfortable," said Schill.

Schill says they'll be playing different movies on June 17 and July 1.

He says if these three events are successful, he's thinking about expanding the program for an older crowd.