Destination Recreation: Touch ancient fossils embedded in rock

The Fisk Quarry Preserve offers a beautiful view, but a real treasure is right under your step.

“This wonderful spiral-shaped animal is called a gastropod,” said Linda Fitch, while tracing a fossil with her finger.

Fitch is the founder and president of Isle La Motte Preservation Trust Fund.

She and her team work to preserve places like The Fisk Quarry so they can't be built on and the rocks can't be destroyed.

"This limestone is part of what scientists say is the oldest reef in the world,” said Fitch. “It was – it’s about 480 million years old.”

Fitch says a reef is built by layers of things, like animals with hard shells.

The animals died in the reef and are now immortalized in the rock nestled around The Fisk Quarry.

It's not within reach, but another fossil is within view.

"You can see those, those white domes in rock over there,” said Fitch. “And there are also some white domes along this part of the quarry walls, and those are side views of a kind of fossil called stromatoporoid, and they were among most the important builders of this ancient reef.”

There are two public entrances for people to access The Fisk Quarry.

“It does give you a wonderful sense of awe and mystery and a sense of grandeur about our history,” said Fitch.

Down the street from Fisk is Goodsell Ridge Preserve.

“That’s about 83 acres, so that also has, has the fossils, but it also has interpretive trails and we’re working on an education center which will be up by the summer,” said Fitch.

People can find cephalopods, which Fitch says is the ancestor of today's octopus and squid.

The two preserves officially open June 17, but people are welcome to visit before then.

