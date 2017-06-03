HoopCats to visit Kentucky

The UVM men's basketball team will play at powerhouse Kentucky to start the 2017-2018 season. Catamounts head coach, John Becker, spilled the beans Saturday morning on 101.3 ESPN's Sports Saturday program.

"It's one of those great opportunities for our program and one of those storied venues," Becker said in the interview. "We've played in Cameron. We've played in Hinkle Fieldhouse. Rupp Arena is one of those that you hope you can get to as a kid growing up."

The date of the game is tentatively set for Sunday, November 12th. However, nothing has been finalized as of yet. The Cats will also be traveling to St. Bonaventure, Richmond and a tournament in the Bahamas this season. Becker also said in the interview that this will be the most challenging non conference schedule of his tenure and he's still looking for one more high major game.

