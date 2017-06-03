Bellows Falls sweeps D-3 track championships

The Bellows Falls boys track and field team won it's 5th straight outdoor track and field state championship on Saturday at Green Mountain Union High School. Terriers Senior, DJ Snide win the 100m, 110m hurdles, 300m hurdles and the triple jump. Teammate Reno Tuttle won the shot put and set a new D-3 record in the discus. His throw of 146-06 is nearly 3 feet better than the previous mark.

It's back to back D-3 titles for the Bellows Falls girls track and field team. The Terriers went 1-2-3 in the discus on Saturday at Green Mountain Union High School with Savannah Bradbury winning the event with a throw of 91-10.

