Rice, U-32 big winners at D-2 states

The Rice girls track and field team won the D-2 state championship on Saturday at U-32. It's The Green Knights first outdoor title since 1994. Rice Junior, Sonia John, won the 100m, 200m, 400m and was part of the winning 4x400 relay team.
For a D-2 record fifth straight year, U-32 won the boys team state title. Raiders Sophomore Stephen Looke swept the distance events (800m, 1500m and 3000m).
News
Quick Links
WCAX-TV
PO Box 4508
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.