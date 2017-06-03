Quantcast

Rice, U-32 big winners at D-2 states

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. -

The Rice girls track and field team won the D-2 state championship on Saturday at U-32. It's The Green Knights first outdoor title since 1994. Rice Junior, Sonia John, won the 100m, 200m, 400m and was part of the winning 4x400 relay team.

For a D-2 record fifth straight year, U-32 won the boys team state title. Raiders Sophomore Stephen Looke swept the distance events (800m, 1500m and 3000m).

