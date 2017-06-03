Residents react to new water pollution law

It's been about a year and a half since Bennington residents were told to stop drinking their drinking water.

Saint-Gobain, a plastics company in North Bennington, allegedly contaminated groundwater with PFOA, a chemical that has been linked to causing cancer.

Friday, Governor Phil Scott signed a bill that would hold any company found responsible for polluting groundwater liable for the costs.

The house is located off of Asa's Way are about 500 yards from the plant. The wells are highly contaminated with PFOA.

"My wife and I, we have levels as high as the workers at the Chem Fab factory," said Sandy Sumner of North Bennington.

We spoke with Sandy Sumner back in January. He says he has developed multiple health issues possibly linked to consuming water with high levels of PFOA. Sumner says it's about time the state has stepped forward to help.

"I think it's a move in the right direction," said Sumner.

"I think the bill is a good bill. It is a good law but it just doesn't benefit us," said Andy Beckerman, also of North Bennington.

Beckerman also lives off of Asa's Way and has been drinking contaminated water for over 15 years. He questions if the bill will hold Saint-Gobain accountable for something they did nearly 2 decades ago. Senator Dick Sears says it will.

"Because of the retroactivity of the bill, it holds whoever is the responsible party liable to provide clean drinking water," said Sen. Dick Sears.

Senator Sears says the company would be held accountable to supply municipal water to residents in Bennington and North Bennington. He says that cost would be between $33 and $35 million dollars.

"Shortly we may be ready to begin construction of extending the water lines," said Senator Sears, a Democrat representing Bennington County.

The state is negotiating with Saint-Gobain to reach a settlement.