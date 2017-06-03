St. Johnsbury sweeps D-1 state meet

For the first time in school history, St. Johnsbury won both Division 1 track and field state championships on Saturday at Burlington High School.

It's the third in a row for the Hilltopper girls. Junior Katherine Cowan won the high jump and the 300m hurdles while teammate Grace Cook won the 100m hurdles and the long jump. St. Johnsbury also won the 4x400m and 4x800m relays.

The St. Johnsbury boys complete a perfect season with its state championship victory. With one of the Toppers top performers, Ian Clough, out with an injury, others stepped up. Alex Carlisle won the triple jump, Asher Solnit won the pole vault and Brodie Talbot won the discus.

For complete D-1 championship meet results, click here