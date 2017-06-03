Close-up look at life on the farm

The Newmont Farm was filled with kids enjoying rides at the annual open house. The Gladstone family bought the farm back in 1988. Several years ago, they decide to host an open host to engage with the community about the work they do. Horses and tractors gave rides around the 2,100 acre farm. There was also free food, games, and of course, milk.

"A lot of people don't know what we do. Less than one percent of people are involved in agriculture so this seemed like a great way to get our local community aware of what we do and involved," said Will Gladstone of the Newmont Farm.

"It's a good thing to do on a Saturday afternoon. It's nice to get them educated on what farming is," said Morgan Rilling, who brought her children from Randolph.

The Gladstones milk about 1,300 cows and whole sale to Agri-Mark, the northeast dairy cooperative that makes Cabot cheese.