An annual dairy tradition rolls on in northern Vermont

Cows steal the show at the annual Vermont Dairy Festival in Enosburg Falls. The weekend event highlights everything to do with the dairy industry. Crowds lined the streets for the parade which is often the highlight of the 4-day event. There is also food and live music

"It is about a 2 billion dollar industry across the state of Vermont, that's why it is important. For 61 years people have celebrated in Enosburg Falls. It's a wonderful parade and it brings direction to what the industry means to Vermont," said Vermont State Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Enosburg Falls Lions Club.

