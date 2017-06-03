Quantcast

550 diplomas handed out Saturday

Courtesy Josh Larkin Courtesy Josh Larkin
Courtesy Josh Larkin Courtesy Josh Larkin
Courtesy Josh Larkin / CCV Courtesy Josh Larkin / CCV
NORTHFIELD, Vt. -

       
It is graduation day for the Community College of Vermont.

Nearly 550 students received their diplomas. This is the college's 50th Commencement ceremony and was held on the Norwich University campus in Northfield. Thousands of friends and family attended the event. Governor Phil Scott was among those on hand to send off the graduates.

Photos Courtesy Josh Larkin, Community College of Vermont

