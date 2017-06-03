5 year-old credited with alerting authorities to Barre fire

Paddlers went for a downstream race on the Winooski Sunday to support an organization that is devoted to caring for the river.
Paddlers went for a downstream race on the Winooski Sunday to support an organization that is devoted to caring for the river.
Authorities are investigating what they call a possible meth lab in Milton.
Authorities are investigating what they call a possible meth lab in Milton.
Officials say it started around 7pm on Main Street.
A quick thinking 5-year-old is credited with spotting a fire in downtown Barre that officials say could have been much worse.
Vermont State Police are investigating the theft of a 250-pound antique metal anvil from a home garden in Westminster.
Vermont State Police are investigating the theft of a 250-pound antique metal anvil from a home garden in Westminster.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says two hikers who became separated from their groups in separate incidents had to be rescued on Mount Lafayette in the White Mountains.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says two hikers who became separated from their groups in separate incidents had to be rescued on Mount Lafayette in the White Mountains.
The Venture Vermont Outdoor Challenge is a statewide outside scavenger hunt.
The Venture Vermont Outdoor Challenge is a statewide outside scavenger hunt.
The city of Rutland is holding a groundbreaking ceremony this coming week for its new public swimming pools.
The city of Rutland is holding a groundbreaking ceremony this coming week for its new public swimming pools.
Bennington residents are reacting to a law signed by Governor Phil Scott that forces companies to pay up for alleged water pollution.
Bennington residents are reacting to a law signed by Governor Phil Scott that forces companies to pay up for alleged water pollution.