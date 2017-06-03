Quantcast

Fire in downtown Barre

Fire in downtown Barre

Posted: Updated:
BARRE, Vt. -

A fire broke out in Downtown Barre Saturday evening. Officials say it started around 7pm at Bob's Camera store on Main Street. No word yet on the amount of damage and the cause is still under investigation. Officials say more details will be released on Sunday.

