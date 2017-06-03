Fire in downtown Barre, cause unknown

Officials say it started around 7pm on Main Street.
Bob's Camera Store had extensive smoke and water damage. Police say two other businesses - William Raveis BCK Real Estate and Subway - also have extensive smoke-related issues.
The Venture Vermont Outdoor Challenge is a statewide outside scavenger hunt.
The Onion Race and Ramble was put on by the Friends of the Winooski River.
The city of Rutland is holding a groundbreaking ceremony this coming week for its new public swimming pools.
Bennington residents are reacting to a law signed by Governor Phil Scott that forces companies to pay up for alleged water pollution.
Would you drink your wine from a can?
It's part of the Saranac River Cleanup project.
Nick and Ike have a mouth-watering recipe for you to make for dinner tonight.
