Fire in downtown Barre, cause unknown

BARRE, Vt. (AP) - Police say a sprinkler system has saved a Barre business from being destroyed by fire.

A fire broke out in the basement of Bob's Camera Store on Saturday evening. Police say child riding in a car spotted smoke coming from the building. His parents called 911.

Police say the building's sprinkler system controlled the fire until firefighters arrived.

Bob's Camera Store had extensive smoke and water damage. Police say two other businesses - William Raveis BCK Real Estate and Subway - also have extensive smoke-related issues.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.