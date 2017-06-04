Quantcast

Water enthusiasts make 10-mile trek down the Winooski River - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Water enthusiasts make 10-mile trek down the Winooski River

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Friends of the Winooski River, 2016 Courtesy: Friends of the Winooski River, 2016
WINOOSKI, Vt. -

More than 100 people took to the Winnoski River Sunday on canoes, kayaks and paddleboards in what's called Vermont's largest downriver race.

The Onion Race and Ramble was put on by the Friends of the Winooski River.

The 10-mile trek was for those who wanted to race competitively, and for those who wanted to take their time and enjoy the ride.

It started in Bolton and ended in Richmond.

Larry Monatgue, a race organizer, says it's important for people to enjoy the river in a sustainable way, but that the race and ramble was also a celebration of the efforts to keep the river clean.

“Recreation is definitely one of those reasons; drinking water, irrigation, transportation,” said Montague. “And for us, this event is also about telling people why the river needs us.”

Proceeds from race registration go to support Friends of the Winnoski River's water-safe projects, like education, the planting of trees and water quality checks.
 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.