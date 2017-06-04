Water enthusiasts make 10-mile trek down the Winooski River

More than 100 people took to the Winnoski River Sunday on canoes, kayaks and paddleboards in what's called Vermont's largest downriver race.

The Onion Race and Ramble was put on by the Friends of the Winooski River.

The 10-mile trek was for those who wanted to race competitively, and for those who wanted to take their time and enjoy the ride.

It started in Bolton and ended in Richmond.

Larry Monatgue, a race organizer, says it's important for people to enjoy the river in a sustainable way, but that the race and ramble was also a celebration of the efforts to keep the river clean.

“Recreation is definitely one of those reasons; drinking water, irrigation, transportation,” said Montague. “And for us, this event is also about telling people why the river needs us.”

Proceeds from race registration go to support Friends of the Winnoski River's water-safe projects, like education, the planting of trees and water quality checks.

