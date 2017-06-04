Quantcast

In The Kitchen: Garlic-Parmesan pasta

Garlic-Parmesan pasta

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 pound pasta (pick your favorite kind...spaghetti works well)
water
salt
pepper
half a head garlic, minced (if you really like strong garlic flavor use a whole head)
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
hot pepper flakes
4-5 cups fresh baby spinach

PROCESS:

In a large saute pan, over low to medium heat, melt butter and add olive oil. Add in garlic and sautee for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. While the garlic is sauteing, add water to a stockpot and a good amount of salt (the water should taste like the ocean). Bring to a boil, and cook pasta until it's almost done. Drain pasta, reserving 1/4 cup of pasta water. Add the pasta, pasta water, spinach, a pinch or two of pepper, a pinch of red chili flakes (optional) and parmesan cheese to the saute pan which has the garlic mixture. Using low to medium heat keep stirring the pasta until it's cooked and the spinach is just wilted. Garnish with more cheese.

NOTES: Recipe easily doubles. Also feel free to add a protein like sauteed chicken, italian sausage or shrimp to make a complete meal!

