In The Kitchen: Garlic-Parmesan pasta

Would you drink your wine from a can?
The Venture Vermont Outdoor Challenge is a statewide outside scavenger hunt.
It's part of the Saranac River Cleanup project.
Nick and Ike have a mouth-watering recipe for you to make for dinner tonight.
The Onion Race and Ramble was put on by the Friends of the Winooski River.
Hundreds of athletes are competing in the Vermont Special Olympics this weekend. One group of volunteers was on site Saturday to make sure every athlete walks away with a smile.
Cows steal the show at the annual Vermont Dairy Festival in Enosburg Falls.
Nearly 550 students received their diplomas during the college's 50th commencement ceremony.
