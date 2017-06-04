Quantcast

Dam construction to start on Saranac River

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. -

Monday, crews start building a river-diverting dam on the Saranac River.

It's part of the Saranac River Cleanup project.

The dam is going near the old Saranac Street Bridge and will consist of steel sheeting and concrete blocks.

No one is allowed to trespass in the river construction zone.

According to Plattsburgh police, signs and buoys will be placed in and around the river requiring people to exit the area across from 90 Pine St. and re-enter the river at the Kennedy Bridge.

Police say trespassing may result in arrest. 

