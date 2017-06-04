Quantcast

Hardwick unofficially breaks world record for people washing dishes

HARDWICK, Vt. -

People in Hardwick unofficially broke the record for most people simultaneously washing dishes!

It happened during Hardwick’s SpringFest in May.

The current record is 300.

Bethany Dunbar, with the Center for an Agricultural Economy, says they counted 346 people!

For the record to be official, Guinness Book of World Record judges will have to declare it legitimate.

The long-term goal behind the record is to promote sustainability by re-using plates.

Dunbar joined The Weekend team live in-studio to talk about the event before it happened.

Click here to watch.

