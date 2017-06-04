Quantcast

What To Do: Outdoor scavenger hunt

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

The Venture Vermont Outdoor Challenge is a statewide outside scavenger hunt that's designed to encourage kids and families to get outside this summer.

Follow the scavenger hunt rules to earn points for you and your family.

Don’t forget to take pictures at each step!

Once you hit 250 points, you can submit the score sheet for free park entry for rest of this year and all of next!

Click here for the score sheet and the rules. 

