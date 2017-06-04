A Vermont winery is ditching bottles for cans

A Vermont winery is trying to make lighter packaging a better fit for Vermonters.

Ethan Joseph, a winemaker, is in his 10th harvest at Shelburne Vineyards.

"It's relaxing. It can be stressful at times," said Joseph.

For 2017, he's popping the cork, or rather the tab, on a new way to drink wine - from a can.

"Wine making and wine packing is very traditional," said Joseph. "It's rooted in hundreds of years of history."

He says there's value in that tradition, but despite that, it's also important to adapt.

He says canning wine will be a positive advancement.

"Peoples' preferences and tastes change, and what they do changes, and how they experience wine changes," said Joseph.

The canned wine will be sold in individual cans as well as a four-pack.

Joseph says when it's sold in a four-pack, it's equivalent to more than one whole bottle of wine.

Sam Rheaume, with the Shelburne Vineyard, says by using cans, they're adapting to the body of Vermont wine enthusiasts.

Rheaume says Vermonters are active and this is something they can bring with them.

"This is a chance for people to seize on this opportunity to go anywhere with the wine," said Rheaume.

But here's the question many wine enthusiasts need answered: Is the flavor the same?

The winemaker himself says yes.

"I can put it into a bottle, but I feel a can is where it's really going to shine. Quality is certainly not going to be an issue," said Joseph.

The cans are expected to be released summer 2017 and cost about $15 for a four-pack

