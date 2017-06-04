Rutland to hold groundbreaking ceremony for new public pools

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The city of Rutland is holding a groundbreaking ceremony this coming week for its new public swimming pools.

The superintendent of the Rutland City Recreation and Parks Department that the community event on Thursday evening is expected to include remarks by the mayor and a barbecue.

The Rutland Herald reports the new pools will include a competition pool and a family pool and are expected to be open for the summer of 2018.

The construction means the White Memorial Park will be closed for the summer. This is the third summer the city pools have been closed.

