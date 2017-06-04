Quantcast

2 hikers rescued on Mount Lafayette in White Mountains - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

2 hikers rescued on Mount Lafayette in White Mountains

Posted: Updated:

FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says two hikers who became separated from their groups in separate incidents had to be rescued on Mount Lafayette in the White Mountains.

A 36-year-old Barnstead woman was having trouble descending around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday while a 911 call came in that a group of five female teenagers from Quebec were missing. The temperatures were in the mid-40s with rain and wind.

Four of the teens made it to a hut but left a companion near the summit, who was having difficulty moving. Rescuers found the teen off trail, cold and tired around 11:20 p.m. and helped her to the hut, where she spent the night with the school group. They hiked out Sunday with adult chaperones. A conservation officer helped the other hiker, who arrived at trailhead around 12:45 a.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.