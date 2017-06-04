Police investigate theft of 250-pound anvil from garden

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police are investigating the theft of a 250-pound antique metal anvil from a home garden in Westminster.

Police say the 18-inch-tall anvil was being used as a decorative object in the front yard garden near Main Street when it was stolen sometime between May 21 and Sunday.

The anvil is estimated to be worth $250.

Anyone with information about the theft or criminal activity in the area is asked to the Westminster barracks.

