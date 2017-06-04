Quantcast

Police investigate theft of 250-pound anvil from garden - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police investigate theft of 250-pound anvil from garden

Posted: Updated:

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police are investigating the theft of a 250-pound antique metal anvil from a home garden in Westminster.

Police say the 18-inch-tall anvil was being used as a decorative object in the front yard garden near Main Street when it was stolen sometime between May 21 and Sunday.

The anvil is estimated to be worth $250.

Anyone with information about the theft or criminal activity in the area is asked to the Westminster barracks.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.