Police investigate suspicious chemicals in Milton home

Authorities are investigating what they call a possible meth lab in Milton.
Police secured the home on River Street Sunday afternoon after the owner of the property found a suspicious bottle and chemicals while cleaning out the the house. Police say the tenants living there had recently been evicted. The Vermont State Police HAZMAT team was called in to investigate.
"It could be very dangerous, and that's why we take these precautions. At this point we're not too concerned since the homeowner did handle a lot of the items inside already, but again we have to just wait for the State Police, and go from there," said Milton Police Det. Cpl. Frank Scalise.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area until it is deemed safe.
Authorities are investigating what they call a possible meth lab in Milton.
Authorities are investigating what they call a possible meth lab in Milton.
Officials say it started around 7pm on Main Street.
A quick thinking 5-year-old is credited with spotting a fire in downtown Barre that officials say could have been much worse.
Vermont State Police are investigating the theft of a 250-pound antique metal anvil from a home garden in Westminster.
Vermont State Police are investigating the theft of a 250-pound antique metal anvil from a home garden in Westminster.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says two hikers who became separated from their groups in separate incidents had to be rescued on Mount Lafayette in the White Mountains.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says two hikers who became separated from their groups in separate incidents had to be rescued on Mount Lafayette in the White Mountains.
The Venture Vermont Outdoor Challenge is a statewide outside scavenger hunt.
The Venture Vermont Outdoor Challenge is a statewide outside scavenger hunt.
The Onion Race and Ramble was put on by the Friends of the Winooski River.
The Onion Race and Ramble was put on by the Friends of the Winooski River.
The city of Rutland is holding a groundbreaking ceremony this coming week for its new public swimming pools.
The city of Rutland is holding a groundbreaking ceremony this coming week for its new public swimming pools.
Bennington residents are reacting to a law signed by Governor Phil Scott that forces companies to pay up for alleged water pollution.
Bennington residents are reacting to a law signed by Governor Phil Scott that forces companies to pay up for alleged water pollution.