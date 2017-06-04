Police investigate suspicious chemicals in Milton home

Quantcast

MILTON, Vt. -

Authorities are investigating what they call a possible meth lab in Milton.

Police secured the home on River Street Sunday afternoon after the owner of the property found a suspicious bottle and chemicals while cleaning out the the house.  Police say the tenants living there had recently been evicted. The Vermont State Police HAZMAT team was called in to investigate. 

"It could be very dangerous, and that's why we take these precautions. At this point we're not too concerned since the homeowner did handle a lot of the items inside already, but again we have to just wait for the State Police, and go from there," said Milton Police Det. Cpl. Frank Scalise.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area until it is deemed safe.  
 

