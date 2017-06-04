1 injured in I-89 rollover

Interstate 89 was slowed to one lane Sunday after a rollover caused by a bike in the road.

It happened on French Hill in the northbound lane just before noon. Police say the 23 year-old driver from New York swerved to avoid hitting a bicycle, which had apparently fallen off a vehicle. His car ended up in the median after rolling severed times.

The driver was transported to the hospital with a head injury. Police have not identified the owner of the bike.