Vt. Supreme Court sides with Williston shooting range

A Williston shooting range has won a Vermont Supreme Court decision in a dispute over noise complaints.

The North Country Sportsman's Club took the town to court after it was cited in 2014 for violating a noise ordinance. The Court last week overturned a lower court decision saying the town has no authority to limit the 50 year old club's hours of operation, and can not demand a written agreement from the club on the hours of operation. However, the court found the town may issue citations for violations of its noise ordinance outside of traditional hours.

